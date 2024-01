Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean Air plane collided with another aircraft at an airport in Japan on Tuesday, but no injuries were reported.According to Korean Air, its passenger plane came into contact with a Cathay Pacific Airways aircraft at New Chitose Airport on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido at around 5:30 p.m. as it was being moved by an aircraft towing vehicle.In the accident, the left wing of the Korean Air flight suffered damage after colliding with the right side of the tail of the Cathay aircraft.The accident appears to have occurred as the towing car slid due to heavy snow.While there were 276 passengers and 13 crew members on board the Korean Air plane, there were no passengers aboard the Cathay Pacific aircraft, and no injuries or fires were reported on either of the planes.