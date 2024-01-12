DP Chief Calls to Hold Yoon Admin. to Account for Failing to Meet Public Expectations

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, who returned to party duties 15 days after he was stabbed in the neck during a visit to Busan, called to hold the Yoon Suk Yeol administration to account for failing to meet public expectations.At a Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, Lee said the general elections in April will serve as a midterm assessment and public judgment of the administration, blaming the administration for aggravating economic hardships, national security issues, and worsening livelihoods.Lee stated that being in politics is like being at war, giving one anxiety if their opponent is not eliminated and he compared modern life to a battleground that leaves people feeling neglected and lonely.The DP chief said attempts to suppress his party with the law, through the media and with violence all have failed.In an apparent reference to recent defections from his party and controversy over preliminary candidacy verification ahead of April's general elections, Lee pledged efforts to conduct nominations in a fair and innovative manner.Speaking to reporters upon his arrival to work earlier in the day, Lee said that what he went through could be trivial compared to the difficulties and pain experienced by people around the world, vowing to fulfill the responsibilities bestowed upon him by the public.