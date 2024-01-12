Yoon to Push for Electronic-Based Shareholders' Meeting for Minority Shareholders' Interests

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to push for legislative revisions to institutionalize electronic-based general shareholders' meetings in order to help minority shareholders voice their opinions.At a public debate on the financial sector on Wednesday, Yoon said the stock market serves as a "ladder of opportunity" for anyone to climb using their own capabilities, and that financial investments must be vitalized to prevent the entrenchment of social classes and increase social mobility.The president said the administration does not plan to lift an existing ban on short selling, unless a definitive measure is put in place to prevent negative side effects.Yoon announced that raising the standard for the transfer income tax imposed on major shareholders and abolishing the income tax on financial investments have both been adopted as state policies.The president said the government is responsible for creating an environment ensuring reasonable and fair competition that will lessen the side effects stemming from banking monopolies.Yoon also talked about more than doubling payment and tax exemption limits for individual savings accounts(ISA), while extending access to online platforms related to loans to include the jeonse lump-sum rent deposits.