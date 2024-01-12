Minister Notes Rise in High-Ranking Officials Defecting from N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kim Yung-ho said there has been a rise in the number of defectors arriving from North Korea in recent years, and noted that among them there's a growing number of diplomats and other high-ranking officials.In an interview with local daily Munhwa Ilbo on Wednesday, Kim said there were 67 defectors from the North who entered the South in 2022, while the annual tally tripled to reach over 200 last year.Forecasting the figure to rise further, the minister took note of the fact that an increasing number of them are diplomats or high-ranking officials.As for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent call for a constitutional amendment to specify completely occupying, subjugating, reclaiming and annexing South Korea in the event of a war, the minister said such rhetoric is likely an attempt to draw attention away from the regime's food shortages and economic crisis.Regarding Pyongyang's move to abolish three agencies meant to promote inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation, the unification minister said his ministry will not be affected in carrying out its duties pertaining to inter-Korean affairs.