Gov't to Introduce 'K-PASS' Public Transportation Discount Program in May

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will advance enforcement of a public transportation fare discount program by two months to start in May.According to the transportation ministry on Wednesday, the "K-PASS" program will offer discounts of 20 to 53 percent in the form of a refund, with the goal of helping to reduce the public's burden and encouraging more use of public transportation."K-Pass" cardholders who use city, intercity buses and subways at least 15 times a month will get a certain percentage of the paid fares the following month in cash or mileage.Adults will get 20 percent back, young people aged 19 to 34 will get 30 percent, while those in the low-income bracket will be eligible for 53 percent.For instance, if a person spends on average 70-thousand won, or around 52 U.S. dollars a month on public transportation, an average adult is expected to get 14-thousand won back, a young person 21-thousand won, and those in a low-income bracket 37-thousand won. Card companies will also offer an additional discount of maximum ten percent.The program does not apply to high-speed trains like KTX and express buses.