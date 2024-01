Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung expressed regret over recent defections by party representatives and members, including former DP chair Lee Nak-yon, ahead of April's general elections.At a DP ceremony on Wednesday, Lee, who returned to work some two weeks after recovering from a stabbing attack, said it was unfortunate that they had left, despite party efforts to maintain integration and unity.The DP chief said that regardless of these developments, it remains the opposition's responsibility to find new hope and a new path that will meet public expectations.He said the upcoming elections carry weight as they need to clearly censure the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which he called "reckless and regressive."