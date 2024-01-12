PM Han: S. Korea to Take Leading Role in Nuclear Power, Carbon-Free Energy, AI

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is attending an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum(WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, said South Korea will take a leading role in nuclear power, carbon-free energy and artificial intelligence(AI).At a session on new nuclear power on Tuesday, Han pledged South Korea as a leading nuclear power state would work to contribute toward decarbonization, the reinforcement of energy security and sustainable development.The prime minister called for the international community to participate in the carbon-free energy initiative proposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol last September, while emphasizing the importance of nuclear power in countering climate change and bolstering energy security.At a session on AI, Han drew attention to how an AI gap between countries could lead to serious issues in the future, before discussing Seoul's efforts to establish an international foundation on the matter and Korea hosting the second AI Safety Summit.On the sidelines of the conference, Han held talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, where the two sides discussed ways to further develop the bilateral comprehensive partnership, as well as North Korea's nuclear issue.