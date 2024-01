Photo : YONHAP News

Radio Free Asia(RFA) reported on Tuesday that a North Korean passenger train overturned in Dancheon, South Hamgyong Province on December 26, killing hundreds of people.RFA quoted a local source, saying that the train was traveling from Pyongyang and heading to Geumgol, South Hamgyong Province, when it headed up a high hill.Due to old railroad tracks and a lack of power, the train slid back and derailed.The source said that the two prestige train carriages that were connected right behind the locomotive did not derail, with the passengers in the prestige train cars surviving the accident.However, the report said most of the passengers on the remaining seven train cars died, with the death toll reaching over 400.