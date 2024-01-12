Civic Group Calls for 34 Lawmakers to be Excluded from General Election Nomination

Photo : YONHAP News

The Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice released a list of members of the 21st National Assembly whom it deemed necessary to exclude from nomination ahead of the 22nd general elections in April.During a press conference on Wednesday, the civic group said 34 lawmakers should be excluded from nomination and that 72 members should be more thoroughly screened to determine their suitability.The group said its criteria were based on the number of representative proposals, the rates of absenteeism at plenary sessions and standing committees, social controversy, excessive purchases of real estate during legislative activities, excessive holdings of listed stocks and anti-reform legislative activities.Among the lawmakers mentioned on the list were ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers Kim Tae-ho, Kim Hee-kuk and Park Duk-hyum.The civic group announced that it would later visit the headquarters of the PPP and the main opposition Democratic Party to deliver a list of requests for exclusion and verification of nominations and request a meeting with representatives of each party.