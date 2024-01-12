Menu Content

Finance Minister to Push for More Hiring at Public Institutions

Written: 2024-01-17 15:11:03Updated: 2024-01-17 16:59:21

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Strategy and Finance Choi Sang-mok announced Wednesday that he would push for incentives to encourage active new hiring at public institutions.

In his opening speech at the 2024 Public Institution Recruitment Information Fair in Seoul, the finance minister said the government will provide necessary support to facilitate the expansion of public institutions' recruitment capacity.

The remarks come as the government announced that it will promote new hiring at public institutions this year, raising the number to more than 24-thousand, a ten percent increase from last year.

Choi also stressed that the scale of youth intern recruitment will be expanded and the increased mandatory employment rate target for people with disabilities will be implemented without a hitch.

Meanwhile, 151 organizations, the largest ever, will participate in the public institution recruitment information fair, including the Korea Electric Power Corporation, Industrial Bank of Korea, Korea Railroad Corporation, and National Health Insurance Corporation.
