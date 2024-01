Photo : YONHAP News

While the country will be mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon, rain or snow will fall in most parts of the nation.On Thursday, rain or snow will fall across the country, but it will gradually clear up in the morning for the metropolitan area and the Yeongseo region of Gangwon Province, and in the afternoon for Chungcheong Provinces and the Jeolla regions.Mountainous regions of Gangwon Province will see five to ten centimeters of snow and there will be up to 15 centimeters in other areas.One to three centimeters of snow will fall in the inland Gangwon and northern Gyeonggi regions with less than one centimeter of snow in Seoul, Incheon and southern Gyeonggi regions.Meanwhile, Thursday's morning temperatures will be two degrees Celsius in Seoul, with temperatures nationwide ranging between minus two degrees to 11 degrees, while daytime temperatures will reach 10 degrees in Seoul and six to 13 degrees across the country.