Vice unification minister Moon Seoung-hyun said Wednesday that the number of North Korean defectors who settled in South Korea last year exceeded 190, about three times more than in the previous year.He added that the number of high-ranking North Korean defectors has been on the rise since last year, with defections of diplomats working overseas and those working in the trade sector increasing.However, the vice minister did not disclose the specific number of high-ranking North Korean defectors.Moon emphasized that in a situation where inter-Korean relations have become very difficult recently, the importance of helping North Korean defectors to settle in the country is increasing.He said that the integration of North Korean defectors into South Korean society may help North Korean people foster hopes and expectations for unification.