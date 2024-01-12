Top Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, Japan Hold Talks on N. Korean Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn and director general for the Japanese foreign ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Hiroyuki Namazu will hold talks on Wednesday in Seoul to discuss ways to respond to North Korean provocations and North Korea-Russia cooperation.Following that session, Kim will hold one-on-one talks with his American counterpart Jung Pak on Thursday morning.According to Seoul's foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk, the three officials will hold talks on Thursday afternoon, where they'll discuss their assessments of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea's recent provocations and escalating tensions, its military cooperation and exchanges with Russia and their response measures.The three nuclear envoys have been holding face-to-face discussions on a quarterly basis and the meeting in Seoul marks the first discussion in three months since the talks held in Jakarta in October last year.