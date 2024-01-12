New NIS Chief: N. Korea Openly Showing Ambitions to Actualize Nukes, Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

New National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Cho Tae-yong has assessed that North Korea is openly showing its ambitions to upgrade and actualize its nuclear weapons and missiles.Cho disclosed the assessment on Wednesday during his inauguration ceremony as he urged all NIS staff to bear in mind, once again, patriotic sentiment, nationalism and sense of duty.The intel agency's chief said the nation is faced with pending tasks related to foreign affairs and security, including the U.S.-China strategic competition.He also said the nation is confronted with the major challenge of thoroughly protecting the system of free democracy following the abolition of the agency’s authority to investigate espionage and other crimes against the state.Cho also promised fair personnel management so that NIS officials can focus solely on their duties as he instructed the staff to read the flow of changes in the times of crises in security and economy while strengthening their strategic way of thinking and expertise to be better prepared for the future.