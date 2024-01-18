US Repeats Calls for N. Korea to Stop Destabilizing Activity, Return to Diplomacy

Photo : KBS News

The United States has repeated its calls for North Korea to stop “destabilizing” activity and return to diplomacy amid continued provocation from the North, which recently claimed to have successfully launched a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile.U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday in a press briefing that Washington is calling on Pyongyang to refrain from further provocative destabilizing actions and statements and to return to diplomacy.The spokesperson said that the U.S. encourages North Korea to engage in substantive discussions to identify ways to manage military risks and create lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.Stressing the U.S. harbors no hostile intent toward the North, Miller said that the U.S. will closely consult with its allies, including South Korea and Japan, on the best way to deter North Korea’s aggressive actions.Regarding North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui’s trip to Russia, Miller spoke about arms transfers between the two nations, criticizing Russia for violating multiple UN Security Council resolutions, including ones that it had supported.Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder also said in a press briefing that the U.S. doesn't want to see continued proliferation of aid to Russia to be used in Ukraine, warning against North Korea's provision of arms to Russia.