Top Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Talks Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys from South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold talks in Seoul on Thursday to discuss responses to provocations from North Korea.Seoul’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn is set to meet with his Japanese counterpart Hiroyuki Namazu and U.S. Senior Official for North Korea Jung Pak on Thursday afternoon.According to Seoul's foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk, the three officials will discuss their assessments of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea's recent provocations and escalating tensions; its military cooperation and exchanges with Russia; and their response measures.Ahead of the trilateral meeting, Kim and Namazu held separate bilateral talks on Wednesday and reaffirmed cooperation on North Korea issues between their nations, as well as among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan. Kim is also set to hold one-on-one talks with his American counterpart on Thursday morning.The three nuclear envoys have been holding face-to-face discussions on a quarterly basis and the meeting in Seoul marks the first discussion in three months since the talks held in Jakarta in October last year.