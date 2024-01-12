Menu Content

North Jeolla Becomes Special Self-Governing Province

Written: 2024-01-18 09:21:39Updated: 2024-01-18 15:19:04

Photo : YONHAP News

North Jeolla Province has been promoted to North Jeolla Special Self-Governing Province, or Jeonbuk Special Self-Governing Province, as of Thursday. 

The southwestern province, which held a K-pop concert to celebrate the promotion on Wednesday night, will hold a ceremony marking the launch of its elevated status at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The name change of Jeonbuk-do, or North Jeolla Province, comes 128 years since Jeolla Province was divided into South and North Jeolla Provinces in 1896.

The designation of special self-governing province makes North Jeolla the third such province in the country after Jeju and Gangwon. 

North Jeolla is set to make a fresh start with an elevated legal status in accordance with a special act granting a high-level of autonomy to the province and facilitating financial assistance from the central government. 

The province plans to actively foster five industries including agricultural science, culture and tourism, and high-tech industries.
