N. Korea, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Development of Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to the development of bilateral ties after North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia.Asked about the meeting between Putin and Choe, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday in a press briefing that the two sides mostly discussed bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, but that the main focus was on developing bilateral relations.The spokesperson stressed that North Korea is a very important partner to Russia, adding Moscow is focused on the further development of bilateral relations in all areas, including in “sensitive areas”.Although Peskov did not elaborate further about the sensitive areas, the remarks are drawing attention as they come amid speculations that North Korea is providing ammunitions and missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine and in return, is receiving assistance in military technology from Russia.North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday covered a story on the meeting between Choe and Putin, saying that the two sides reaffirmed that they will open a new golden age for friendly bilateral relations.