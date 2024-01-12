Samsung Electronics Unveils AI-Enabled Smartphones

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new Galaxy S series smartphone enhanced with artificial intelligence(AI).The South Korean tech giant showed off its latest Galaxy S24 series at its annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday in San Jose, California, saying that the series will usher in a new era of AI phones.The world’s first AI-powered smartphones based on Samsung’s Galaxy AI technology provide enhanced performance in calling, messaging and photo editing.The phones have a Live Translate function which allows users to converse in 13 languages with real-time in-call translation. With the Circle to Search feature, curated search results sourced from the web are offered up when users draw a circle on their screen or highlight an object in a picture or video.With the Note Assist function in Samsung Notes, users can create AI-generated summaries of their notes and texts and use pre-made templates and formats.The new Galaxy smartphones will be available to purchase from January 31, with preorders starting Wednesday.