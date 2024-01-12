Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PM Han Highlights S. Korea's Resolve to Play Leading Role in Tackling Global Issues

Written: 2024-01-18 10:34:01Updated: 2024-01-18 10:37:57

PM Han Highlights S. Korea's Resolve to Play Leading Role in Tackling Global Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is attending an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum(WEF) in Davos, Switzerland highlighted South Korea's resolve to play a leading role in addressing major global issues.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Han, at a session on the Pacific region, said Seoul had announced a strategy on the Indo-Pacific region in line with the its growing strategic importance, calling to reinforce cooperation in the region to effectively tackle challenges.

Emphasizing that the country will actively take the role of a "green ladder" by supporting developing nations' climate responses, Han pledged to contribute toward inclusive and sustainable regional prosperity by accepting chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) in 2025.

The prime minister held separate talks with his counterparts from Mongolia and Slovakia for discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation, as well as the international community's coordinated response to North Korea's provocations.

He also met with The Coca-Cola Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey and Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky, while hosting a meeting with South Korean and foreign business leaders.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >