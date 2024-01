Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has deployed small stealth drones to a frontline unit which will be used to infiltrate North Korea for reconnaissance missions in the event of emergency.According to a military source on Thursday, the stingray-shaped stealth drones developed by the Agency for Defense Development(ADD) were recently delivered to a frontline unit in Gangwon Province after test flights were completed.The unmanned aerial vehicles(UAVs) cannot be detected by North Korean military radars, and can automatically fly hundreds of kilometers per hour on a preset route. They are reportedly also equipped with an automatic return function.President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the creation of a joint drone unit, as well as the production of stealth drones and small drones following North Korea's drone infiltrations in December 2022.The military established a command center for UAV strategies in September last year and has since developed small stealth drones.