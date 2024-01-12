Samsung Unveils AI Smartphone in Push to Challenge Apple

Photo : YONHAP News

[Sound bite: Product presentation at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event (Jan. 17 / San Jose)]Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new Galaxy S series smartphone enhanced with artificial intelligence(AI) technologies, including simultaneous translations of phone calls in foreign languages.The South Korean tech giant introduced its latest Galaxy S24 series at its annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday in San Jose, California.[Sound bite: Drew Blackard - VP Product Management, Samsung Electronics]"We are thrilled to offer a solution. By providing real time voice translations while you are on a call. When you make or receive a call in a language you don't speak, the Galaxy S24 series can provide live translation of your call, both verbally and on screen, right away."[Sound bite: demonstration of Spanish to English verbal translation]Smartphone: Hola. Esta llamada se está traduciendo y subtitulando de forma simultánea."Hello, can I make a reservation for tomorrow at 7 p.m.?"Smartphone: Hola, ¿puedo hacer una reserva para mañana a las 7 p.m.?"Of course. For how many people?"Smartphone: Por supuesto, ¿para cuántas personas?"Table for two, please."Smartphone: Mesa para dos, por favor."The phones can translate telephone conversations in real-time in 13 languages, based on Samsung's own generative AI training.Samsung said that the S24 is the world’s first AI-powered smartphone.[Sound bite: Cathy Edwards - VP Search Google, Samsung Electronics]"Thanks to breakthroughs in Google AI, you can now circle, highlight, scribble or tab whatever you are curious about on your screen to learn more... "Apple topped Samsung last year in smartphone shipments, overtaking the South Korean tech giant for the first time since 2010.Experts say generative AI on devices will have a large impact on the smartphone market.The new Galaxy smartphones will be available beginning January 31.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.