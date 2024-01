Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys from South Korea and the U.S. met in Seoul on Thursday for discussions on coordinating policies in response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn and U.S Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Pak discussed the North's recent artillery attacks, missile launch and increasing military cooperation with Russia.The envoys are set to carry out a further discussion with their Japanese counterpart Thursday afternoon.On Wednesday, Kim and Japanese envoy Hiroyuki Namazu held talks where they condemned the North's provocations for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.The meetings come as Pyongyang has classified inter-Korean relations as hostile and on the heels of North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui's visit to Moscow.