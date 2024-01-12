PPP to Recommend Pres. Yoon to Veto Special Bill on Itaewon Disaster

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will recommend that President Yoon Suk Yeol veto a special bill requesting an independent investigation into the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush disaster that was passed by the opposition-strong parliament.Following a general meeting of PPP representatives on Thursday, PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok stated that similar special laws relating to investigations into the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster and the 2011 toxic humidifier disinfectant cases were passed through partisan consensus.Stressing that the Itaewon bill was unilaterally passed through the standing committee and the plenary vote by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), Yun said past practice of partisan cooperation was completely disregarded.The PPP floor leader took issue with a clause in the bill regarding the formation of the investigation committee which allows the opposition to recommend seven members against four from the ruling side, saying fairness cannot be guaranteed.He also pointed out that allowing the committee to access cases which the police decided not to refer to the prosecution or that were suspended is "unprecedented."While accusing the DP of inducing the presidential veto and attempting to politicize the issue leading up to April's general elections, Yun proposed that the two sides renegotiate and alter the bill to guarantee fairness in an investigation.