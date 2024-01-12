Menu Content

Written: 2024-01-18 14:19:00Updated: 2024-01-18 14:42:34

Itaewon Disaster Victims' Families Hold Protest Against PPP's Call for Presidential Veto

Photo : YONHAP News

Family members of the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush incident shaved their heads on Thursday in protest against the ruling People Power Party's (PPP) suggestion that President Yoon Suk Yeol should exercise his right to veto the Itaewon Disaster Special Act.

A civic group dedicated to the 2022 Itaewon disaster and a group of bereaved families held an emergency press conference in front of the Presidential Office in Yongsan, Seoul, slamming the ruling party for suggesting that the president veto the special act, after refusing to even take part in the parliamentary vote.

At the press conference, about 70 people, including members of civic and religious groups and bereaved family members attended and watched as ten of the bereaved family members shaved their heads in protest.

The Itaewon Disaster Special Act calls for the formation of a special investigation committee to reinvestigate the Itaewon disaster.

However, PPP lawmakers did not take part in the vote, with the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) passing it unilaterally.
