Top Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Talks on N. Korea Issues

Written: 2024-01-18 15:45:01Updated: 2024-01-18 16:46:33

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid North Korea's belligerent rhetoric and its deepening military cooperation with Russia, the top nuclear envoys of South Korea, U.S. and Japan held talks in Seoul on Thursday.

Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jung Pak and Hiroyuki Namazu at the foreign ministry.

The three sides appear to have coordinated a three-nation cooperation plan in response to the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula.

During the meeting, Kim said North Korea is creating tension with the South to enhance internal solidarity in the North, while adding that the regime is sticking to the old tactic of shifting responsibility to South Korea and the United States.

Meanwhile, the three nuclear envoys shared their assessments of recent trends in North Korea-Russia relations, including North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui's visit to Russia this week and sought ways to strengthen cooperation with the international community to prevent Pyongyang-Moscow military cooperation.
