Photo : YONHAP News

The 4th Winter Youth Olympic Games will kick off in Gangwon Province on Friday for a 14-day run.The games’ opening ceremony will be held simultaneously at 8 p.m. at the Gangneung Oval and the Pyeongchang Dome amid the attendance of some 13-thousand spectators.A total of one-thousand-803 athletes from 79 countries will compete in 15 disciplines, including alpine skiing, biathlon, curling and skeleton, at four cities and counties in Gangwon Province, including Gangneung, Pyeongchang, Jeongseon and Hoengseong.The upcoming games will be the first of its kind to be held in Asia.With one day left until the event, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism carried out final inspections on preparations for the games on Wednesday.