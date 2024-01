Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Thursday announced a set of measures aimed at tackling the country's low birth rate.It will first mandate providing one-month paid parental leave not only for mothers but also for fathers.Childcare leave will be newly implemented, allowing parents to take paid leave for up to five days every year, if their children, up until third grade of elementary school are sick.Also, the monthly salary for parental leave will be expanded from the current maximum of one-point-five million won, or around 11-hundred U.S. dollars, to two-point-one million won.The PPP also proposed establishing a new population ministry to oversee low birth rate issues, in line with President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledge to disband the gender ministry.