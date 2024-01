Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that trade between North Korea and China surged 137 percent in 2023 compared to 2022 to recover to 82 percent of trade posted before the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China on Thursday, North Korea-China trade amounted to nearly two-point-three billion U.S. dollars in 2023, up 137 percent on-year.The figure was 82-point-three percent of the level posted in 2019, before the pandemic.The two nations’ trade plummeted from nearly two-point-eight billion dollars in 2019 to 539 million dollars in 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19 and after trade via land was fully halted following border closures by both sides.Bilateral trade further slipped to 318 million dollars in 2021 before rebounding in 2022 to roughly one billion dollars after operation of cargo trains between the two countries resumed in January.