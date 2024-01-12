Menu Content

Opposition Camp Blasts PPP's Decision to Recommend Pres. Yoon to Veto Special Bill on Itaewon Disaster

Written: 2024-01-18 17:21:22Updated: 2024-01-18 17:40:46

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition camp has strongly denounced the decision by the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to recommend President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto a special bill requesting an independent investigation into the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush disaster. 

The floor spokesperson of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lim O-kyeong said in a news conference on Thursday that the PPP appears to place more value on the right to nominate party candidates than the lives of 159 people, referring to the victims of the crowd surge. 

Noting that the special bill was passed in parliament after reflecting the ruling party’s views, Lim said the PPP must bear in mind that the people are growing angry over the ruling camp for fancying itself as the errand boy for the president. 

Lim then urged the president to promptly promulgate the special bill once it is sent back to the government. 

Senior spokesperson for the minor progressive Justice Party Kim Hee-seo denounced the PPP for hampering efforts to take the first step toward shedding light on the tragedy that occurred 14 months ago, adding that history will remember the ruling camp’s immoral politics.
