Politics Top Office: Lawmaker Dragged out of Ceremony After His Actions Were Construed Dangerous

The presidential office says the Security Service forcibly removed Jinbo Party Rep. Kang Sung-hee from a ceremony attended by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday after construing Kang’s actions as dangerous in terms of security.



Kang was lifted and carried out by his arms and legs, with his mouth covered by the president’s bodyguards from the venue of the ceremony marking the launch of the North Jeolla Special Self-governing Province in Jeonju City.



An official of the top office said Kang yelled and didn’t let go of the president’s hand after their handshake, adding that the legislator also pulled the president toward him.



The official said after finally releasing his hand from the president’s, Kang continued to disrupt the ceremony by talking loudly.



Kang, who represents Jeonju-B district, claims he was dragged out with both his arms and legs in the air by the president’s bodyguards though he had only asked the president to change the state of affairs when they shook hands.