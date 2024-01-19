USNC Holds Closed-Door Meeting on N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) held a closed-door session to discuss North Korea issues on Thursday amid continued provocations by the regime.The Security Council convened a meeting regarding non-proliferation and North Korea at 10 a.m. at the UN headquarters in New York at the request of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.Since beginning its two-year term as a nonpermanent member of the UNSC on January 1, South Korea has been able to raise awareness of security threats posed by North Korea and call for responses from the international community in Council meetings exclusive to member states.Thursday’s meeting reportedly covered Pyongyang's recent launch of a claimed hypersonic missile, its aggressive rhetoric against Seoul and the North’s threats to global security.In the session, South Korea reportedly noted changes in the North’s nuclear policy over the past two to three years and stressed the need to pay attention to the range of threats posed by the regime that undermine global peace beyond just intercontinental ballistic missile launches.After the meeting, South Korea’s Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook told reporters that in-depth consultations were held in the session, adding that North Korea's rhetoric has increased the gravity of the situation and all UNSC members are very concerned.