N. Korea's Top Diplomat Returns from Russia Trip

Photo : KBS News

North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui reportedly returned from an official trip to Russia on Friday.According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, a North Korean delegation led by Choe left Moscow on Thursday and arrived at Pyongyang International Airport the following day.Choe was reportedly greeted at the airport by vice foreign minister Park Chol-jun as well as the Russian embassy’s interim Charge d’Affaires Vladimir Topeha and Military Attaché Valeri Isaenko.The top North Korean diplomat, who arrived in Moscow on Sunday, met with Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday, with the KCNA reporting that they discussed substantive ways to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in trade and the economy.Choe also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov during the trip to discuss cooperation.The two sides are believed to have discussed bilateral arms deals, Moscow’s assistance with the regime’s military reconnaissance satellite technology, a possible visit to Pyongyang by Putin and ways to revitalize tourism in North Korea.