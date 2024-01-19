Security Chiefs of S. Korea, Japan, US Tout New Quantum Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

The top national security advisers of South Korea, the United States and Japan on Thursday celebrated the signing of a new trilateral quantum partnership that will train a quantum workforce and strengthen the collective competitiveness in the field.According to Seoul’s presidential office, National Security Advisor Chang Ho-jin and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, issued a congratulatory statement on the partnership signed by Seoul National University, the University of Chicago and the University of Tokyo.The presidents of the three universities signed a letter of intent on the partnership on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week.Noting that in the Camp David summit in August last year, the three countries’ leaders pledged to demonstrate to their nations the tangible benefits of trilateral cooperation, the security advisers said that the signing is one more step toward fulfilling this collective commitment.At Camp David, President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on trilateral cooperation among the three countries’ national research institutes in quantum computing and joint research in the field of cutting-edge technology.