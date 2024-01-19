Gov't to Launch Mega Tourism Road Show in 25 Cities Worldwide

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) will launch an aggressive marketing campaign in 25 cities around the world in a bid to attract 20 million tourists to South Korea this year.The ministry announced the road show plan on Friday, hoping to nearly double the eleven million-odd foreign visitors to the country last year, which is around 63 percent of pre-pandemic levels.The mega tourism campaign will travel to the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and the Japanese cities of Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Osaka through March to promote men's fashion and e-sports in South Korea in an appeal to potential male tourists.Moving to the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Guangzhou between March and May, the ministry will seek to attract young individual tourists, known as "sanker," by promoting South Korea’s newest hotspots.From May, the road show will travel to Vietnam's Hanoi, the French capital Paris, the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, the Philippines’ capital Manila and the U.S. city of Atlanta.Through the KTO's offices in 32 cities around the world, the ministry will customize marketing by region and age group, such as family-oriented tourists from Southeast Asia, and tourists from the Americas or Europe who tend to travel in the region for a longer period of time.