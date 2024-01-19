Rising Norovirus, RSV Cases Prompt Enactment of Quarantine System

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities will implement an emergency quarantine system ahead of next month's Lunar New Year holiday in response to outbreaks of norovirus and respiratory infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that it will maintain an around-the-clock emergency contact network, while promoting preventive measures for local health care agencies, pharmacies and daycare centers.Cases of norovirus this winter season have peaked to a record level for the past five years with 360 cases reported during the second week of January, half of which involve babies and young children up to six years of age.Another viral infection that has been steadily rising the past month is the respiratory syncytial virus(RSV), with babies and toddlers accounting for 58 percent of hospitalization.KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee urged the public to report cases when two or more people experience vomiting and diarrhea, or when at least one shows symptoms of RSV, also recommending COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors and others considered at high risk.