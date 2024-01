Photo : YONHAP News

A trial over alleged public election law violations by main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung resumed on Friday following a suspension due neck injuries sustained in a stabbing attack in Busan earlier this month.Lee, who appeared at the Seoul Central District Court, kept mum as he was asked about the pretrial detention order handed down for two former presidential campaign officials for perjury during a trial on political funds illegalities committed by aide Kim Yong.Friday's hearing concerns Lee's denial that he was acquainted with a late key Seongnam Development Corporation official in the Daejang-dong development project during the 2022 presidential race, and false claims that the land ministry was behind an alteration of land use in the Baekhyeon-dong project.Lee returned to party duty on Wednesday, some two weeks after the attack.