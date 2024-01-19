Russian Amb.: Bilateral Ties Fixable Absent ‘Red Line’ Violation by Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly appointed Russian Ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinoviev told state media back home that bilateral relations could be restored so long as Seoul does not cross the "red line."The state-run Sputnik news agency reported from Seoul on Friday that Zinoviev said Moscow is willing to consider South Korea a future partner and that two-way ties will not be seriously damaged as long as there is no infringement, referring to a direct supply of weapons to Ukraine.The ambassador said Seoul's ban on exports to Russia of items that could be used militarily, such as heavy construction equipment, secondary batteries and aircraft parts, would make it more difficult for bilateral ties to return to normal.He also urged Seoul to seriously consider that Moscow is respecting existing restrictions as a member of the international community in its productive relationship with North Korea.While serving as director of the First Asia Department at Russia's foreign ministry last September, Zinoviev told TASS news agency that Seoul-Moscow ties could collapse should South Korea hastily decide to supply arms and military equipment to Ukraine either directly or indirectly.