Photo : YONHAP News

The maximum sentence for leaking state-designated key technologies abroad has increased to 18 years.The Supreme Court's sentencing committee approved the revised guidelines for intellectual property and technology infringement crimes during a meeting on Thursday, recommending three to seven years for convictions over leaked technologies and up to 12 for aggravated cases.The sentence may increase to 18 years should special aggravating factors outnumber mitigating circumstances.Judges are also advised to refrain from ordering a suspended jail term for those convicted of technology theft for the first time.While adhering to the guidelines is not mandatory, judges are required to provide specific reasons when handing down a sentence that deviates from the guidelines.The panel is expected to finalize the new guidelines in late March after collecting opinions at a public hearing next month.