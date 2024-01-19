Court Grants Bail for Ex-Special Counsel among ‘5 Mln Won Club’

Photo : YONHAP News

The former special prosecutor who led an investigation into influence-peddling within the Park Geun-hye administration and was later indicted for corruption in a land development scandal was released on bail on Friday.According to the legal community, the Seoul Central District Court granted bail to Park Young-soo, who will now stand hearings over alleged bribe-taking in the Daejang-dong land development scandal without pretrial detention.Arrested and indicted on August 21 last year, Park was one of the more high-profile individuals to face accusations of receiving bribes for a private development project in Seongnam.According to the Criminal Procedure Act, the maximum detention period for a defendant in the first trial is six months, with the former special counsel released a day before the expiration of his detention period.Park rose to prominence after being appointed as the special counsel leading the investigation into the corruption case involving former President Park Geun-hye in 2017 that eventually led to her imprisonment.