POSCO to Implement Alternate 4-Day Workweek System from Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

POSCO will become the nation's first steelmaker to implement an alternate four-day workweek system on Monday.According to the business community on Friday, over ten-thousand of the company's workers are eligible for a system permitting workers who log 80 hours over two weeks to take the second Friday off.Employees can choose to either stay on the existing workweek system or transfer to the alternate four-day system.In 2018, POSCO introduced a flexible work hour system that allowed employees to adjust their schedules so long as they complete an average of 40 hours of work per week within a one-month period.Samsung Electronics and SK Group have adopted similar systems, with Samsung workers eligible for a Friday off each month after fulfilling mandatory work hours, while SK subsidiaries allow employees to take one or two Fridays off.While reduced or flexible working hours are also in place in the country's construction sector, some industries such as the automobile and shipbuilding industries are hesitant to implement similar systems, as they consider the move premature.