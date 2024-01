Photo : YONHAP News

A report by a U.S.-based North Korea observer said on Thursday that Sunday’s launch by the regime was the initial flight test of its first solid-propellant intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM).38 North published a report saying that the missile apparently used the first two stages of the Hwasong-18, a three-stage intercontinental ballistic missile, adding that the projectile carried a maneuverable reentry vehicle like that previously flown on smaller missiles in 2022 instead of the traditional reentry vehicle.The outlet said that the deployment of maneuverability that can complicate missile defenses is a logical move by Pyongyang amid ongoing efforts by the U.S. to strengthen the missile defense of Guam.38 North said, however, that given the limited role IRBMs have in North Korea's operational plans, adding a solid-propellant system would provide only a "marginal improvement."