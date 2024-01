Photo : YONHAP News

The results of a public opinion poll released on Friday showed that President Yoon Seok Yeol's approval rating has fallen within the margin of error compared to last week.According to the results of Gallup Korea's survey of one-thousand-two people over the age of 18 nationwide from January 16 to 18, 32 percent of respondents said they evaluated President Yoon's job performance positively, dropping one percentage point from the previous survey.Those that responded negatively fell slightly to 58 percent, also down one percentage point from a week earlier.Meanwhile, the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) remained the same at 36 percent, while the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) approval rating fell one percentage point to 33 percent.The telephone survey had a response rate of 13-point-eight percent with a margin of error of plus-or-minus three-point-one percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.