Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Kim Kwang-ho was indicted on Friday on charges of professional negligence in connection with the Itaewon crowd crush incident in 2022.The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office indicted the commissioner without detention over his poor response to the incident that transpired on Halloween weekend two years ago that ultimately resulted in 159 deaths.According to the prosecution, Kim is responsible for increasing the number of casualties on the day of the disaster by not deploying an appropriate police force and failing to take necessary measures.The decision comes as a prosecutorial committee of outside experts on Monday recommended prosecutors indict Kim in a 9-6 vote.Police wrapped up their probe and referred the case to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office on January 13 last year.