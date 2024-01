Photo : Getty Images Bank

The Ministry of Environment announced on Friday that a wild boar captured on January 14 in Sasang District in Busan was confirmed to be infected with African Swine Fever(ASF).The wild boar was captured only eight kilometers away from a pig farm and marks the second case of ASF in Busan.A wild boar captured in Geumjeong District on December 13 of last year was confirmed to be infected with ASF and was the first case in the southeast port city since such infections in wild boars was first confirmed in South Korea in October 2019.The ministry said it has completed disinfection and quarantine measures at the two sites where the animals were captured.Since the first case in 2019, about three-thousand-500 cases of wild boar ASF infections have been detected in 42 cities and counties.