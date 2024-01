Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Friday sent to the government a special bill that aims to create a probe team to shed light on the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush disaster and devise ways to prevent the recurrence of such a tragedy.The bill stipulates details on forming and operating a 17-member team to get to the heart of the crowd surge that occurred on October 29 in 2022 and led to 159 deaths.The main opposition Democratic Party and other opposition parties passed the bill during a plenary session last Tuesday with ruling party lawmakers refusing to take part in the vote.The ruling People Power Party convened a general meeting of its lawmakers on Thursday and decided to recommend President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto the special bill.The president is highly likely to accept the ruling party’s recommendation.