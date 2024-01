Photo : YONHAP News

Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min visited the eastern coastal city of Gangneung, Gangwon Province, on Saturday to inspect its tsunami shelters.Gangneung and other cities on Korea's east coast recently experienced a mild tsunami following the massive earthquake that struck western Japan.Lee visited a shelter near the port of Namhangjin - one of Gangneung's 28 tsunami shelters - and received reports on the local evacuation system from provincial and city officials. He also inspected evacuation route signage.The Interior and Safety Ministry and tsunami experts carried out an earlier inspection of tsunami shelters and evacuation signage in coastal areas of Gangwon Province, North Gyeongsang Province, Ulsan, and Busan between January 3 and 12.Emergency guidelines recommend that people evacuate to buildings three stories higher or more or elevated points higher than ten meters above sea level when tsunamis strike.