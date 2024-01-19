Menu Content

Kremlin Says Russia, North Korea Coordinating on Dates for Putin's Visit to Pyongyang

Written: 2024-01-20 14:22:15Updated: 2024-01-20 14:34:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin said Friday that it is coordinating the date of  Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to North Korea, the first visit by the Russian leader to the country in 24 years.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing that no firm dates had been decided for Putin's trip to North Korea and Turkey, but the parties involved were coordinating through diplomatic channels.

Peskov's comments essentially confirmed that the Russian president will pay a return visit to Pyongyang.

There was speculation that North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui discussed a possible overseas schedule during her recent meeting with Putin in Moscow.

Putin accepted an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when they met in Russia for summit talks in September of last year.

His last journey to North Korea was in July 2000, when late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il was in power. Putin is the only Russian or Soviet leader to visit the reclusive state.
