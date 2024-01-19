Menu Content

Economy

Kimchi Exports Hit Record High in 2023

Written: 2024-01-21 12:49:00Updated: 2024-01-21 14:48:53

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports of kimchi hit a new record in 2023 amid the rising popularity of Korean entertainment content around the world.

According to the Korea Customs Service on Sunday, outbound shipments of the Korean staple dish came to 44-thousand-41 tons last year, up seven-point-one percent from a year earlier.

The figure surpassed the previous record of 42-thousand-544 tons set in 2021, rebounding from 41-thousand-118 tons in 2022.

In terms of value, exports came to 155-point-six million dollars in 2023, up ten-point-five percent on-year.

The volume and value of kimchi exports both increased by more than 50 percent from five years ago.

The country’s kimchi exports surged in 2020 as demand for the traditional side dish increased overseas following the outbreak of COVID-19 as it was perceived as a health food that boosts immunity. 

In 2020, export volume and value increased by 34-point-two percent and 37-point-six percent on-year, respectively.
