Sunday to See Cloudy Skies with Snow, Rain, Cold Wave to Hit Nation Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are likely to see cloudy skies with rain or snow on Sunday, with temperatures forecast to plunge at night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Gangwon Province is expected to see two to seven centimeters of more snow on Sunday, while other parts of the nation are likely to have one centimeter of snow or rain.As the mercury is expected to plunge at night with strong winds and morning lows on Monday are forecast to be more than ten degrees lower than Sunday, cold wave advisories are set to be issued for most parts of Seoul, Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces at 9 p.m. Sunday.Morning lows are expected to range from minus eleven to minus one Celsius on Monday, seven to eleven degrees lower than Sunday, with minus ten degrees forecast for Seoul.Afternoon highs are forecast to range from minus eight to minus three degrees on Monday, ten to 12 degrees lower than Sunday, including minus six degrees for Seoul.The weather agency said that the cold snap will continue into Thursday, calling for preparations to prevent damage from the cold wave.